mYoga app: No need to bend over backwards to know what it is; here it's

On the World Yoga Day today, the Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), has launched the 'WHO mYoga app' that aims to educate users about yoga with the help of audio and video clips.

The app was formally announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Yoga Day livestream.

App provides video and audio training capsules

“In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another important step. Now there will be mYoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world," the Prime Minister said. This is a great example of the fusion of modern technology and ancient science, Modi added.

The app is available for both Android and iOS platforms.

The app will deliver the benefits of yoga via audio and video training clips in different languages. The videos will be typically in 10 or 20 or 45 minutes duration.

The app is meant for use as a daily yoga companion for people aged 12-65 years. The WHO said that the app was developed through review of scientific literature and extensive international expert consultation. It was based on Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) that was chosen by an international expert group.

The mYoga app is now available in Hindi, English, Spanish and French. The expectation is that more languages will be added in the future.

Yoga has been found to be effective in promoting health and is useful in improving the conditions of patients with cardiovascular diseases, stroke, diabetes and mental disorders. It is also a tool to promote physical activity and recognised as such by WHO.