Motorola One Action with ultrawide action camera launched in India at Rs 13,999

Motorola One Action, the latest smartphone in the company's One lineup has been launched in India. The One Action gets its name courtesy of a dedicated ultrawide action camera, one of the three sensors on the back of the phone.



With a widescreen and triple camera setup, Motorola One Action aims to make a mark in the mid-range smartphone segment in India.

Motorola One Action price and availability

The One Action is priced at Rs 13,999 and will be available in Denim Blue and Pearl White colours to choose from.

It goes on sale for the first time from August 30 on Flipkart at 12 noon.

Motorola One Action specifications

Motorola One Action has a polycarbonate chassis and features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2520 x 1080 pixels) resolution IPS display. Being slightly wider than normal, the screen on the One Action has a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is also certified as splash-proof, but we wouldn't take it swimming as it's not resistant to water.

The One Action is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9609 chipset with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2 GHz and Mali-G72 MP3 as the graphics processor. This is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which can be expanded by up to 512GB using a microSD card.

It runs on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box as it is a part of Android One program, with Motorola exclusive customizations.

The phone has a triple camera setup on the back which consists of a primary 12MP sensor with an f/1.8, a 16MP ultrawide video camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. The Action cam supports 4K recording with 117-degree field of view and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). Also, it can twist videos to 90 degrees which allow users to record a horizontal frame when the phone is held vertically.

On the front, there's a 12MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture housed within the punch-hole cutout.

There's a fingerprint sensor on the back and the whole setup is powered by a 3,500mAh battery which supports 10W rapid charging solution.