Motorola One 2020 could be company's next 5G flagship with a waterfall display

Motorola’s busy MWC schedule might have another surprise in the form of its new flagships, supposedly called the Motorola One 5G 2020.

Motorola hasn't looked very interested in joining the high-end smartphone league for quite some time now, with the last one being the Moto Z3 from almost two years ago. Its focus was seemingly on affordable and mid-range smartphones. However, at MWC 2020, things could change, as suggested by XDA Developers.

(Image credit: XDA-Developers)

A live image of the supposed Moto One 2020 has surfaced, showing a phone with a tall waterfall display, spanning 6.67-inches. Waterfall displays, which curve to almost 90-degrees, are still a pretty rare trend on smartphones, and it's good to see Motorola make to jump to it. Interestingly, the volume rocker is also visible, which was omitted on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the Vivo NEX 3, the only other phones with an extra curved display.

On the top-left corner of the display, a single hole-punch notch can also be seen, and it seems to be of a reasonable size, unlike the ones seen on other Motorola phones. It will also be the first phone from them with a 90Hz display.

The Motorola One 5G 2020 is rumored to be available in two variants (with two different names at launch), one being powered by the Snapdragon 765/765G, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4,660mAh battery. The other one will be a flagship, with the Snapdragon 865, up to 12GB of RAM, and a massive 5,170mAh battery. Both are likely to run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Other specifications, such as the camera setups, are unknown. The flagship Moto One series is expected to be unveiled at MWC 2020, alongside this year's Moto G series.