Moto Razr 5G to launch on October 5 in India

Motorola paid homage to its iconic Razr series by reviving it in the form of a foldable. Earlier this year, it unveiled the second iteration in the form of the Moto Razr 5G. It will launch in India next week.

The Moto Razr 5G builds upon the form factor of the original one but brought improvements on fronts such as durability, performance and internals. The improved package will land in India on October 5 and will be joined by a few other products such as a TV and a refrigerator, among others. Flipkart availability has also been confirmed.

Infinitely Capable Quick View Display. Ultra-Premium Flip Design. Stunningly Compact. Unveiling on 5th Oct, 12 PM. #MinimalMeetsMaximal #Motorolarazr5GRegister now to know more https://t.co/hTyPLNjgsw pic.twitter.com/A6rmA7Kqx5September 30, 2020

Moto Razr 5G specs and features

The biggest upgrade on the new 2020 Moto Razr 5G is the silicon. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, bringing significantly improved efficiency as well as 5G capabilities. This is an important change as the battery capacity is just 2,800mAh while the fast charging tops off at 15W. There’s also 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage onboard.

The primary display is a flexible 6.2-inch P-OLED panel with a resolution of 876 x 2142 pixels. Motorola’s implementation also takes care of the hinge that most foldables bring. The secondary cover display spans 2.7-inches and learns a few more tricks that make it a lot more functional.

There’s a single 48MP f/1.7 primary camera on the back and a 20MP selfie shooter on the inside. Motorola’s suite of smart software features is also present, including a voice assistant, gestures, quick toggles and a clean Android user interface.