Moto C-series render show single rear camera, thick bezels

The G6-series may not have been launched in India yet, but Motorola’s new C-series smartphones are already creating a buzz with newly leaked renders. Images of the Moto C2 and C2 Plus surfaced on 91Mobiles, revealing the new budget smartphone's front and back panel.

Moto C-series render

(Source: 91Mobiles)

Unlike most mainstream phones in the market, the renders show the C-series with thick bezels around the screen, especially along the top and bottom. The volume and power button are in the standard location, towards the right side.

Moto C-series render

(Source: 91Mobiles )

The Moto C-series will sport a single camera setup on the back, with the Motorola logo located below. Both, the front and back cameras, will come with LED flash support. It’s rumored that the Moto C2 Plus will have a fingerprint sensor integrated into the home button, but that isn’t something that can be determined in the renders.

Moto C-series render

(Source: 91Mobiles )

Some say that phone follows the design aspects from last year’s G5 range, while others say that that the C-series looks a lot like the Moto E4. The only thing we know for sure is that the phone will have an aspect ratio of 16:9, not 18:9.