Moto C and Moto C Plus now official with front facing LED flash

Moto has just announced the Moto C and the Moto C Plus, just a day after its existence was revealed by a leak. The smartphone is set to replace the Moto E as the cheapest Moto smartphone. With features like front facing flash and Android 7.0 Nougat, this is no doubt an attractive handset in the budget segment.

The smartphone will be available in Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions very soon. Much like the older versions of the Moto E, the Moto C will be available in a 3G only variant, targeting the regions where 4G hasn’t made a mark yet. One of the key features of the two handsets is the presence of a front-facing LED flash, which allows you to get some light into your otherwise dimly lit selfies.

Read more: Moto G7

There’s no word on when the handset will reach the Indian shores, but we don’t think Moto will wait too long. Given that this is currently the cheapest handset available from Moto’s device lineup, it will be interesting to see how the Moto E will be marketed by the company. The Moto Z, Moto X, Moto G, and the Moto E are expected to be announced by June.

Hardware specifications of the Moto C:

Display: 5-inch FWVGA (480x854) panel

Dimensions: 145.5 x 73.6 x 9mm, 154 grams

Processor: 1.1 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M

Camera: 5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 8/16GB (expandable via microSD)

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

Battery: 2,350mAh

Connectivity: 3G/4G LTE (depending on the region)

Hardware specifications of the Moto C Plus:

Display: 5-inch HD (1280x720) panel

Dimensions: 144 x 72.3 x 10mm, 162 grams

Processor: 1.3 GHz quad-core Mediatek MT6737

Camera: 8MP rear camera, 2MP front camera

RAM: 1/2GB

Storage: 16GB (expandable via microSD)

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

Battery: 4,000mAh

Connectivity: 4G LTE