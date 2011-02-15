Toshiba launches new Android 3.0 tablet

Toshiba has finally officially unveiled its forthcoming new Android 3.0 tablet computer this week.

Tosh's tablet was first shown to tech press at January's International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Toshiba promises that its new tablet, "will be ideal for mobile users who enjoy superior video and audio performance – combining leading hardware with the latest Android platform to create a powerful and intuitive mobile experience."

Google's Android 3.0 operating system has been specifically designed for tablet PCs, with Toshiba's device also set to be powered by an Nvidia Tegra 2 processor, while featuring a 10.1-inch screen and dual cameras for video-chatting.

High-quality gaming

"The new Toshiba tablet will offer smooth multi-tasking, fast browsing and high quality gaming," Tosh's press release continues. "The touchscreen will also feature Multi-Touch Control, and, combined with the intuitive Android interface, will offer easy navigation through menus and instant access to applications.

"The 16:10 aspect ratio and 1280x800 resolution will be perfect for enjoying movies, while an integrated gyroscope and 3D accelerometer will contribute to an immersive gaming experience."

There's no Toshiba tablet UK release date or pricing, but we are working hard to find out for you.