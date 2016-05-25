Your next Kindle could be filled with color

One of the few ways in which Kindles can't match up to actual paper is their inability to display color, which is fine when reading most books but leaves them feeling lacking when displaying covers, illustrations, magazines and comics. But a breakthrough in ePaper means Kindles might get a whole lot more colorful.

E Ink Holdings has developed a high quality, full color reflective display, dubbed Advanced Color ePaper (ACeP) according to BusinessWire.

ACeP achieves a full color gamut, including all eight primary colors and still retains the benefits of standard ePaper, namely that it's ultra-low power, so devices like Kindles can last weeks on a single charge, and that it has paper-like readability, even in bright sunlight.

The next step

In short it's the next step we've been waiting for from Kindles and other ereaders, ever since they first appeared on the market.

Sadly, we won't be reading in full color just yet, as Amazon hasn't announced anything and has only just refreshed its line-up with the Kindle Oasis. Initially the technology is set to be used for digital signage, but it's surely only a matter of time before ereaders get in on it too.