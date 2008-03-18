Toshiba flashes Apple and Lenovo

Toshiba said it will ship 128GB solid-state drives in its Dynabook SS RX1 series laptops

When Apple announced its MacBook Air,

which features an option to upgrade to a 64GB solid-state drive

, some were amazed that the company could fit such a high-capacity drive into a sub-notebook.

But in an announcement on Monday that makes Apple's product look slightly less impressive, Toshiba said it will ship 128GB solid-state drives in its Dynabook SS RX1 series laptops.

The Dynabook SS RX1 (Japan) standard configuration ships with an 80GB hard drive, but Toshiba on Monday announced that customers could bump it up to a 128GB solid-state drive for an as-yet disclosed price. According to the company, its decision to offer a solid-state drive was in response to customer wishes and was not related to both Lenovo and Apple's decision to offer 64GB SSDs in its laptops.

12 hours of battery life

The Dynabook SS RX1 will ship with a 1.2 GHz Core 2 Duo, Intel graphics and a 12.1-inch screen featuring a 1280 x 800 resolution. The notebook is capable of maintaing a charge for 12 hours and will cost in the region of $4,000 (£2,000) with the solid-state drive installed.

Toshiba did say that the updated SS RX1 will be released in Japan first, but look for it to hit North America and European shores later this year.