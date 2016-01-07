10 features the perfect laptop should have in 2016

2016 promises to be one of the most exciting years in the world of laptops. As a number of new technologies reach maturity at the same time, they're set to bring some welcome improvements to a segment that had been stalling over the past two years.

If you're planning to buy a laptop, whether it be a consumer model or a business one, make sure that it includes as many as the features that are listed here. They apply to any type of laptops, whether you're looking for a business model, a gaming laptop, an ultrabook, a 2-in-1 convertible or a generic notebook.

And just for the record, I haven't found the perfect laptop yet - we've only found one that comes close. Check out Techradar's best laptops leaderboard and how to buy a laptop. Note that we're only addressing the PC market for now as those looking for an Apple machine have a much more limited outlook.