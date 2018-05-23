Mobiistar adds two new names to the list of affordable smartphones in India

Vietnam based smartphone maker Mobiistar has made its debut in India with the launch of Mobiistar XQ Dual and Mobiistar CQ budget smartphones in its Selfie Star series. Both the devices will be available exclusively from Flipkart starting May 30.

The Mobiistar XQ Dual has been priced at Rs. 7,999 and the low-end Mobiistar CQ has been priced at Rs. 4,999. The XQ Dual is a selfie focused smartphone and features a dual camera setup up front. The Mobiistar CQ is aimed at first time and low-end smartphone buyers. While the Mobiistar XQ Dual has a fingerprint sensor, the CQ does not sport the sensor, which is alright considering its price.

Mobiistar XQ Dual Specifications

The Mobiistar XQ Dual runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat and features a 5.5-inch full HD 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 16:9 and Asahi Dragontrail protection. While 18:9 displays are trending these days, Mobiistar has decided to use a 16:9 aspect ratio display for its device.

In terms of performance, the Mobiistar XQ Dual is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with Adreno 505 GPU. In terms of memory, the device features 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the main highlight of the device is its dual camera setup at the front. It features a 13MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture plus a 120-degree wide-angle lens. At the back, the device sports a 13MP camera with f/2.0 aperture and dual LED flash.

The Mobiistar XQ Dual is powered by a 3,000mAh battery and connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, ViLTE, Bluetooth 4.1 WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, micro USB port, FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Mobiistar CQ Specifications

The Mobiistar CQ is aimed at first time and low-end phone buyers. In India, the device will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 5A and the Tenor D which have similar specifications. It runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat and features a 5-inch HD 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9.

In terms of performance, the Mobiistar CQ is powered by the quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with Adreno 308 GPU. In terms of memory, the device features 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. The Xiaomi Redmi 5A and the Tenor D are also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC.

Coming to the camera department, the Mobiistar CQ features an 8MP primary camera with LED flash. On the front, the device sports a 13MP secondary camera for selfies. It has seven level beauty mode to help users take proper selfies.

The Mobiistar CQ is powered by a 3,000mAh battery and connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, ViLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, FM Radio, GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Pricing and Availability

The Mobiistar XQ Dual and CQ are priced at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 4,999 respectively and will be available exclusively from Flipkart starting from May 30. Both the smartphones come with Flipkart mobile protection at Rs. 99 and Rs. 2,200 cashback offer from Reliance Jio.