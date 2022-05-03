Mid-ranger OnePlus Nord 2T could feature Dimensity 1300 SoC

Audio player loading…

OnePlus recently dropped the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in the Indian market. Now, another OnePlus device, OnePlus Nord 2T, has made its appearance on the NBTC certification website. A report by MySmartPrice suggested that the smartphone will carry model number CPH2399.

The TDRA certification of the device confirmed the same model number. The leaked specifications of the device suggest that it is going to be an upgraded version of the OnePlus Nord 2. The smartphone could come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ fluid AMOLED display complemented with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is being speculated that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor along with the Mali G77 graphics processing unit.

At the front, the device may have a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. We can expect a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP auxiliary shooter.

The smartphone will operate on the Oxygen OS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system. Additionally, it will pack a 4500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Will it get the alert slider?

OnePlus fans were seriously disappointed with the launch of the OnePlus 10R as it neither had a good design nor an alert slider. The absence of an alert slider from a flagship series smartphone is a major concern.

However, not to worry, as the renders of the device suggest that the device will get the alert slider. If the customers will ditch the OnePlus 10R for OnePlus Nord 2T then it will be no surprise because the former misses out on the most important aspect offered by OnePlus.

What is OnePlus up to?

Gone are the days when OnePlus was known for its exclusive launches. It seems like OnePlus has completely different plans this year related to its portfolio in the Indian market. The brand is all set to change its identity from being a flagship one to being available for all.

A recent example of the same was the launch of Oneplus Nord CE 2 Lite which is available in the Indian market at a price under Rs 20,000. Furthermore, the roadmap of OnePlus for 2022 already hinted that the smartphone brand is going to launch multiple devices this year, thus ending the exclusivity.

