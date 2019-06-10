Microsoft E3 2019 conference: all the Xbox Scarlett news, as it happened

Vic Hood

14:19 - Another rumor confirmed. George R.R. Martin and FromSoftware's Elden Ring World Premiere.

14:18 - Yep, Borderlands 2 DLC confirmed: Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary.

14:17 - Borderlands 3 new trailer. Are we about to get confirmation of the Borderlands 2 rumored DLC?

14:15 - World Premiere of new Bandai Namco title: Tales of Arise. Coming 2020.

14:12 - Microsoft partnership with Smilegate which means World Premiere of Crossfire which comes out 2020. No one seems to know who they are but Phil says there's a global fan-base of 650 million. Show us the receipts, Phil.

14:10 - Phantasy Star Online 2 is now coming to the Xbox One. First time in the west but the online title is big in Japan. It's free to play too. Spring 2020 for a release.

14:08 - State of Decay 2: Wasteland is up next, bringing two new stories to the title. It's available now and on Xbox Game Pass.

14:05 - I love a good Pop! Vinyl as much as the next geek but not particularly sold on this new Gears of War Pop! game. Pre-orders are open soon though.

14:03 - Forza Horizon 4 is getting... Lego DLC? Speed Champions expansion out on June 13, 2019.

14:02 - Dying Light 2 cinematic trailer.

14:01 - Quick segment on the Xbox Elite Controller 2. Launches in 24 countries on November 4, 2019 for $179.99.

14:00 - If that wasn't enough, there is also Terminator character DLC available for Gears 5.