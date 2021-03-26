Micromax In 1 goes on sale today: check out price, specs, and offers

Micromax In 1 budget phone sale in India will start today. The third phone in the Micromax In series will go on sale for the first time in today.

The latest offering from Micromax was unveiled in India last week. The Micromax In 1 will go on sale in India today at 12 noon via Flipkart. During the first sale, the phone will be available at a discount price, Rs 500 off on both variants.

Micromax In 1 price in India and availability

The Micromax In 1 is available in two variants: 4GB of RAM and 64GB and 6+128GB - priced at Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,999 respectively. However, during the first sale today, the phone will be available at an early bird price of Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,499 respectively. Flipkart is the official sale partner for the phone.

The Micromax In 1 is available in two colour options - Blue and Purple.

Micromax In 1 specs

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The Micromax In 1 comes with a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. You get a brightness of 440 nits and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. The device is also Widevine L1 certified to watch HD videos on Amazon Prime or Netflix. The fingerprint scanner is located on the rear.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset along with the Mali G52 GPU. But, the device still runs on Android 10 out of the box. The company has promised two years of Android upgrades and a bloat-free experience.

In the optics department, the Micromax In 1 offers a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP f/1.79 (Samsung ISOCELL GM1) main shooter, a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. As for the selfies, there is an 8MP shooter on the front.

On the inside, there is a big 5,000mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support via Type-C port. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Sim, dedicated microSD rad slot, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n. The device weighs 195 grams and is 8.95mm thick.

Micromax In 1 pictures

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)