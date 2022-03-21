Mercedes EQS SUV's in-car entertainment: For front passenger, but not for the driver

Audio player loading…

Almost all emerging EVs set much store by in-cabin infotainment systems. In fact, car makers like Audi are going to the level of providing theme-park level entertainment inside many of its upcoming cars. But all of these are meant for the entertainment of those in the rear-seats.

Carmakers have been wary of making entertainment - read videos - available at the front-seat too as it may distract the driver and hamper the vehicle safety.

But Mercedes, which is one of the pioneers in in-car entertainment systems, is making a major move that also takes into account the front-seat passenger.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, the third to ride on the company’s dedicated EV architecture, will feature the massive, 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which inlcudes a 12.3-inch OLED display that gives the front passenger with their own display and control area while the SUV is moving.

Mercedes techno expertise at play

(Image credit: Mercedes)

But won't that distract the driver? Well, this is where the Mercedes' famed techno wizardry is expected to kick in. Apart from making passengers wear headphones to avoid distractions to the driver, Mercedes Mercedes-EQ will put to use 'an intelligent, camera-based blocking logic'. That is, if the camera detects the driver looking at the front passenger display, it will automatically dim the screen.

For the record, the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) Hyperscreen consists of three screens including LCD display, ICD (Instrument Cluster Display) and two OLED displays, CID (Central Information Display) and CDD (Co-Driver Display) under a bonded glass cover to give the appearance of a single, continuous display.

"The 56-inch curved screen sweeps nearly the entire width of the vehicle cabin. The MBUX Hyperscreen includes the instrument cluster, infotainment and passenger display in a seamless design. This blends perfectly with the extreme proportions of the band above it incorporating the distinctive air-conditioning vents, and the seemingly free-floating center console below," Mercedes recently said while unveiling the in-cabin details of its EQS SUV.

The display and operating concept adapts completely to its user and makes personalised suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. It will display the right functions at the right time for the user. The context-sensitive awareness is constantly optimised by changes in the surroundings and user behaviour.

The EQS SUV will also feature a Dolby Atmos sound system and the company’s air purification system, which receives a new scent called No.6 MOOD Mimosa.

Mercedes will reveal the exterior design and the powertrain specs of its EQS SUV on April 19.