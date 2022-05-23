MediaTek’s new chipset, Dimensity 1050, could be its reply to Snapdragon 778G SoC

Audio player loading…

MediaTek is leaving no stone unturned to snatch the crown from Qualcomm in terms of offering the best processors. The company has rolled out a new chipset, Dimensity 1050, that is being boasted as its first mmWave 5G processor. The latest offering by MediaTek is going to serve as the medium of seamless connectivity, power efficiency, gaming, and display prowess.

As for its working, the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset integrates mmWave 5G and sub-6Hz to travel between network bands. It is created on the TSMC 6nm production processor paired with an octa-core CPU. According to the company, the Dimensity 1050 processor will be able to offer 53 percent faster speed to smartphones in comparison to LTE + mmWave aggregation.

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor details

The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor gets two ARM Cortex A78 clocked at 2.5GHz and 6 ARM Cortex A55. The chipset is complemented by the ARM Mali-G710 graphics processing unit (GPU). For better gaming performance, the smartphone also has MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0. It supports LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 type storage.

In terms of the camera, the processor will be able to handle a max 108MP primary shooter in a device. Apart from that, it includes MediaTek Imagiq 760 ISP for image processing. Not only this, but the processor will also feature a Dual HDR Video Capture Engine. Connectivity support consists of Bluetooth 5, WiFi 6E 2x2, and Beidou III-B1 GNSS support.

The processor extends support for displays with FHD+ resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. In addition, it also offers Dolby Vision, hardware-accelerated AV1 video decoding, HDR10+ playback, and more.

What's the competition?

The chipset is going to be a tough competition for Snapdragon processors like Snapdragon 778G, Snapdragon 695, Snapdragon 778G+, etc. Speculations are that the processor will be soon seen in devices under Rs 20,000. Moreover, we can also see the chipset in slightly high-priced smartphones too.