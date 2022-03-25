MediaTek Pentonic chips, the first to support 'Dolby Vision IQ' - We explain it

Audio player loading…

Taiwanese chip giant MediaTek today announced that its Pentonic series chips will support Dolby Vision IQ with 'Precision Detail' --- the first chips to do so. The flagship digital TV chips are expected to power next-generation TVs that will hit the global market in the second quarter of 2022. And 'Precision Detail' is a new feature introduced for TVs with Dolby Vision IQ.

Precision Detail is said to reveal vivid details in both bright and dark areas with added texture and depth. MediaTek’s Pentonic series will make it easy for OEMs to bring Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail to the next generation of 8K and 4K smart TVs.

Thanks to the collaboration between MediaTek and Dolby, the Pentonic chip series will also enable TV manufacturers to support features designed for gaming in Dolby Vision along with other advanced capabilities. They will be able to offer gaming in Dolby Vision at 4K 120Hz.

Fore the record, Dolby Vision is a type of HDR (High Dynamic Range) – probably the second most popular after the ubiquitous HDR10 standard that's included on all HDR TVs and players.

Can watch different media sources simultaneously

(Image credit: MediaTek)

Further, MediaTek's new Intelligent View technology paired with Dolby’s latest advancements in imaging technology can process multiple Dolby Vision streams simultaneously. So, viewers can watch different media sources at the same time in Dolby Vision in multiple windows.

“With our industry-leading chips, paired with astonishing visual and audio technologies powered by Dolby, MediaTek and Dolby are making truly immersive and cinematic entertainment experiences more accessible," Alex Chen, General Manager of the TV Business Unit at MediaTek said.

Pentonic chips are also expected to improve latency and display enhancements when gaming in Dolby Vision through Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

Mathias Bendull, Vice President, Living Room at Dolby Laboratories, said: "We look forward to working with MediaTek and our OEM partners to bring stunning Dolby Vision images for more use cases to the next generation of 8K and 4K smart TVs."

Pentonic chips offer Versatile Video Coding (VVC) H.266 media support, which provides improved compression efficiency – something that is essential for the streaming era.

MediaTek’s chips are used in nearly 2 billion TVs per year including by Oppo Mobile Telecommunications, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics and Vizio Inc in North America.

TV-related chips contributed about 14% to MediaTek’s revenue of $4.72 billion last quarter, while mobile phone chips accounted for 56%.