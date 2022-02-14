Mahindra teases its upcoming 3 EVs with a veiled dig at Tatas

Audio player loading…

Indian auto major Mahindra and Mahindra group, which is plunging into the electronic vehicles (EVs) segment in a big way, is set to announce its roadmap for the same shortly. And ahead of it, the company has teased three concept models as the first of its EVs for India.

The three EVs, all of which look like to be SUVs, were given a glimpse through a teaser video. The accompanying lines in the announcement Tweet were: "Welcome to a reimagined world of Born Electric vehicles. Electrifying presence & exhilarating performance brought to you by our team of global designers, engineers and experts. Starting today, we reveal our Born Electric Vision. Coming soon | July 2022 (sic)".

Mahindra's 'Born Electric 'branding is seen as a veiled dig at its competitor Tata Motors which is also foraying into the EV segment, but by tweaking existing ICE platform into EVs.

Mahindra, on the other hand, is trying to drive home the idea that its vehicles are electric by conception, design and delivery, and hence more organic and better.

Welcome to a reimagined world of Born Electric vehicles. Electrifying presence & exhilarating performance brought to you by our team of global designers, engineers and experts. Starting today, we reveal our Born Electric Vision. Coming soon | July 2022#BornElectricVision pic.twitter.com/yiNqRmHEurFebruary 11, 2022 See more

Of course, there is a separate electric version of its existing XUV 300 that will be out shortly, and that will take on the Tata EVs in the immediate run. The teaser showcased contours of three mid-sized to large electric SUVs. Each of them features a similar light signature that debuted on the XUV700, a sign of Mahindra’s new design theme for upcoming models. The C-shaped signature is seen with the taillights as well.

Mahindra's Born Electric Vision platform will handle its entire EV portfolio. What is interesting is that the designer of these vehicles is Pratap Bose, who was previously in charge of how the Tata Motors vehicles look like. The Mahindra EV concepts will be developed at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) studio in the UK.

Mahindra is pumping in money to develop a new EV platform that will be of global standards. Its EVs are expected to be compatible with high speed fast charging, offer a choice of two and four-wheel drive, and a new EV-specific cabin experience. The platform is also likely to be scalable, capable of churning out EVs in various segments and prices.

The first of Mahindra’s Born EVs will likely hit the markets in 2025.

