Netflix down: latest updates as service appears to work intermittently

Netflix outage reports on DownDetector have decreased, but they're not gone entirely, and the @NetflixHelps customer service account has continued to reply to user tweets claiming the streaming service is down. In one tweet asserting a UK outage, the account assures that "our team is investigating the issue" but that they do not have an estimated time on when Netflix will be back up: We do not have an estimated time, but we assure you that our team is investigating the issue🛠️ ^FVOctober 18, 2021 See more

The main support site for Netflix has been unwavering in its certainty that Netflix is up - we're seeing very different, but this could hint at a minor gremlin rather than huge issues. (Image credit: Netflix)

It seems the issue is being solved platform by platform: It was down for like 30 minutes for me too but just came back :)October 18, 2021 See more

We've just tested Netflix's fast.com speed tester, and that's functioning just fine. We've also streamed HD content from the desktop too. (Image credit: TechRadar)

The desktop experience is returning now - we're hearing confirmed reports of the service working for more around the globe. However, the service remains running slowly, it appears.

It seems the problem is slowly resolving, but we're not seeing an improvement on the desktop environment just yet. We've contacted Netflix for comment. (Image credit: Downdetector)

We're seeing the service stay down on the desktop version, although we are seeing the app remain functioning for some users.

A minute ago, Netflix still wasn't acknowledging the problem: Hi Tsheps! Let's check this out for you!😊 On which device is this happening? Is it happening when you open the app or when you play a title?🕵️‍♀️ ^FVOctober 18, 2021 See more

Could that be because the service is already restoring? I've just been able to start Squid Game (which I haven't been able to watch yet because of life getting in the way) on my iPhone.

Currently nothing showing up so far on Netflix support, the help site or on Twitter.

(Image credit: TechRadar) This is what people are seeing on the desktop site in the UK - it seems there's a real outage just when people are settling down to dinner.

We're seeing different performance across the globe - in California, our writer David Lumb cannot access the service, but two of our team in the NY bureau have commented on the service being up, but slooooooooow. In the UK, we're not able to access it, and the app itself is running incredibly slowly.

Twitter is alight with users all wondering what's happened - we could have chosen many Tweets to show you here, but it's at a terribly inopportune time to be dropping. Aw man! Netflix is down! I had just started at episode before dinner that I was getting into as well...#netflixdown pic.twitter.com/dJi6aN0iB8October 18, 2021 See more