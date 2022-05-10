DJI Mini 3 Pro launch live blog: all the latest as the drone nears take-off

DJI is launching a new drone in a matter of hours – and it'll almost certainly be the much-anticipated DJI Mini 3 Pro, which has appeared in numerous leaks in recent weeks.

The Mini 3 Pro is expected to be a souped-up reinvention of the DJI Mini 2, which we currently rate as the best drone for beginners. The leaks point towards the inclusion of treats like obstacle avoidance sensors, subject-tracking powers and a larger sensor, but there are still plenty of things we don't know.

Considering the Mini 3 Pro will probably be extremely powerful for a compact, sub-250g drone, how much will that add to the price tag? And will you be able to use its rumored DJI RC controller with other DJI drones?

We'll be answering all of these questions and more in our live blog, which we'll be updating regularly in the run-up to the official launch at 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST. You can tune into the live launch on DJI's YouTube channel, but make sure to keep a tab open to follow our commentary on the Mini 3 Pro's official take-off here.