DJI Mini 3 Pro launch live blog: all the latest as the drone nears take-off
Follow the launch of DJI's exciting drone as it nears take-off
Mark Wilson
DJI is launching a new drone in a matter of hours – and it'll almost certainly be the much-anticipated DJI Mini 3 Pro, which has appeared in numerous leaks in recent weeks.
The Mini 3 Pro is expected to be a souped-up reinvention of the DJI Mini 2, which we currently rate as the best drone for beginners. The leaks point towards the inclusion of treats like obstacle avoidance sensors, subject-tracking powers and a larger sensor, but there are still plenty of things we don't know.
Considering the Mini 3 Pro will probably be extremely powerful for a compact, sub-250g drone, how much will that add to the price tag? And will you be able to use its rumored DJI RC controller with other DJI drones?
We'll be answering all of these questions and more in our live blog, which we'll be updating regularly in the run-up to the official launch at 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST. You can tune into the live launch on DJI's YouTube channel, but make sure to keep a tab open to follow our commentary on the Mini 3 Pro's official take-off here.
Missed all of the DJI Mini 3 Pro leaks and rumors? Here's a quick recap: it's expected to be a premium successor to the DJI Mini 2, which is still an excellent drone. But what the Mini 3 Pro's expected to do is shoehorn in loads of missing features (like obstacle avoidance sensors) into another sub-250g shell.
If so, that would be quite a feat of engineering. In fact, we reckon that's why the Mini 3 Pro has been slightly delay from its previously expected April launch date. It might have been supply chain issues – or DJI simply had to recruit some extra muscle to cram in those last features without the battery spilling out of its sides.
Welcome to our DJI Mini 3 Pro live blog. We're now just a couple of hours from what could be the most exciting drone launch of the year, particularly if you like tiny flying cameras that are barely bigger than a Coke can.
The Mini 3 Pro's colander-like propensity for leaks has only been matched by, well, the DJI Mini 2 in recent years, so there are a lot of details we're pretty confident about. But there are also some big questions marks – so we'll be running through both in this live blog as we wait for DJI's hangar doors to officially open at 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST.
