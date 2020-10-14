Leaked Xiaomi Mi 10T Indian pricing suggests bad news for the OnePlus 8T

In a matter for days, the sub Rs 50,000 segment of India got overhauled with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and the OnePlus 8T later today. However, it seems like the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro will actually take the cake if this leaked pricing is to be believed.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs 49,999, while the OnePlus 8T is expected to be slightly cheaper at around the Rs 45,000 mark. A premature listing on Xiaomi’s website revealed the Indian pricing of the Mi 10T Pro. Unless this is bait, we might be looking at the new value-for-money flagship to beat this year. The page has since been taken down.

(Image credit: Xiaomi India)

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is listed at Rs 44,999. At that price, it beats all other smartphones in the segment when compared spec to spec. Thankfully, the launch is slated for tomorrow where we should get the official final pricing of new Xiaomi flagship.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is poised to take the crown for the cheapest smartphone with a 108MP camera. That is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide shooter with a 123-degree field-of-view and a 5MP macro lens. There’s a 20MP selfie camera on the front. A lot of new shooting modes have also been added such as 8K recording, photo and video clone, handheld long exposure, slow-motion, etc.

Apart from the cameras, the display is said to be the display. The 6.67-inch LCD panel has a refresh rate of 144Hz, which is the highest on smartphones currently. A new AdaptiveSync technology scales the refresh rate between 30Hz, 144Hz and five other intermediate stops. With a peak brightness of 650 nits, it is also HDR10+ capable.

As for internal specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 10T series is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. That is paired with fast UFS 3.1 storage and up to 12GB of RAM. The battery is rated at a whopping 5,000mAh and supports 33W MMT fast charging. It is claimed to take just about an hour to recharge.

The non-Pro Xiaomi Mi 10T has identical specifications, with the only difference being a 64MP primary camera. Final details around the pricing and availability will be confirmed tomorrow.