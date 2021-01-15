Leaked Oppo Reno 5 Pro price suggests it will be costlier than its predecessor

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro will launch in India next week on January 18. As we get closer to that date, more information about its pricing and availability have surfaced, which suggest that it will be more expensive than its predecessor.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro came to India in July of 2020 at a price of Rs 34,990, which itself was Rs 5,000 higher than the Reno 3 Pro . It looks like that upward trend will continue, as a leakster has received Oppo Reno 5 Pro price in India and pre-orders from a retailer.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Abhishek Yadav stated that the Reno 5 Pro will be priced at Rs 39,990 when it goes on sale next week. There will also be a few launch offers such as a 10% cashback for HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and ICICI Bank. A Rs 1,000 discount will also be available if the Enco X earphones are bought alongside.

In China, the same device is priced at CNY 3,399, which converts to about Rs 38,500. Since the source of the information is a retailer, it could have a slightly lower price when sold on eCommerce sites.

The poster also confirms that the 65W Super VOOC charging and AI Highlight Video will be the key features. Along with that, we also know that the Oppo Reno 5 Pro will be the first phone in India to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset, which is a high-performance 5G platform.

It has a curved 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, with a punch-hole selfie camera on the top left and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the back is a quad-camera array with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and another sensor. The battery capacity will be 4,350mAh, which should take only about 30 minutes to charge completely using the included charger.

On January 18, the Oppo Enco X earbuds will also be unveiled for India.

