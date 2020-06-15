Karbonn to launch two new phones - is it too little too late?

One of India’s very few handset makers, Karbonn Mobiles is set to make comeback with the launch of two new smartphones in the market. Focusing on a better and more secure software experience, the company hopes to create a better foundation of user experience before presenting their smartphones to the market.

Sashin Devsarre, the Executive Director of Karbonn Mobiles, in an interview to The Mobile Indian said that the brand will launch two new smartphones in August this year. Speaking about the price segment, Sashin also said that the smartphones will be aimed at less than Rs.10,000.

Karbonn's peak was in 2016

In 2014, Karbonn brand which was jointly brought up by Telelinks and Jaina Group surprisingly managed to capture 10% of the market share making it the third biggest brand in India.

As readers may recall, the company as a whole peaked out in 2016, sponsoring the prestigious IPL, selling over 27 Million handsets every year. Before launching Karbonn as a feature phone brand in 2009, the company also managed to gross around Rs.900 crore through its distribution deals with top brands such as Samsung, HTC, Panasonic, and Motorola.

Six years later, the company is struggling to come out of the biggest hit it had faced between 2016-2019 which marked the domination of Chinese firms in the fast-growing smartphone market across India.

What went wrong?

Failing to create an ecosystem with a unique software could have been the major flaw of the company which it seems to have realised finally. Sashin also conceded the inactivity of the company at least in the smartphone space but said that the company has been involved in strengthening their UI which will be robust, secure and not have any ads.

He reiterated that Make in India is a good initiative for the country but will take time to reach the ultimate target. Sashin also said that the company will launch a few connected devices (IoT) in the country and a smartwatch will also join the list.

(Via) TheMobileIndian