Jio to launch AR Glasses in India next year

The moment someone talks about new age Wearables, especially smart glasses, it invokes a James Bond kind of a feeling. While the Google Glass was the first such piece of tech that came very close to being commercially available before switching lines to a developer-only product, leaks around Apple working one such product is, however, keeping the rumour mill churning.

Indian telco Jio Platforms also revealed a commercial avatar of AR glasses during its recently concluded annual general meeting. While the company not only showcased the glasses and gave a sneak peek into how they’d work, details around their availability were withheld.

Now TheMobileIndian reports that these new Mixed Reality glasses are said to be a work in development and the company is working on creating an ecosystem of applications before making them available for purchase. The publication also quotes its sources saying that the “Jio Glass will most likely be commercially launched in 2021,” once the supporting apps are ready to be deployed.

Further since Jio Glass, unlike Google Glass or Apple’s AR Glasses, is being made for the masses keeping the commercial viability in the mind, one can expect them to be affordable. If this holds, Jio may end up democratizing the technology as it did with smartphones when it started.

(Image credit: Jio(YouTube))

Jio Glass – What we already know

The Jio Glass is supposed to offer “immersive experience” and is expected to change the way people shop online and students attend their online classes, virtual meetings and more. The glasses can work like any other sunglasses and make them look like one though with a slightly thicker stem, a high-resolution display and will house a camera on the bridge that rests righter over the nose.

The Jio Glass will weigh 75 grams and will be connected to the smartphone via a cable. The company had stated that the Jio Glass will have at least 25 different apps inbuilt including the ones to support online virtual meetings etc. Since Google has already invested in Jio, it is expected both the companies to work together to come up with more applications to build the ecosystem around the glasses.

Mukesh D. Ambani announces a roadmap to Jio 5G and upgrading India's digital experience.#RILAGM #NayeIndiaKaNayaJosh #Jio #JioPlatforms #JioDigitalLife pic.twitter.com/5WTtvlKCl2July 15, 2020

Also, since ultra-high-speed 5G connectivity is considered to be a backbone of this cutting-edge technology, Jio is working on an indigenous 5G solution. It has been reported that the company has been testing 5G connectivity and is gearing up to run trials once the spectrum is sold.