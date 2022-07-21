It's official: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan love story & wedding docu to stream on Netflix

Audio player loading…

Recently we have had a spate of celebrity weddings. Bollywood stars Katerina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021. Bollywood A-listers Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went around the ceremonious fire 7 times in April 2022. But none of those big fat Indian weddings got to be featured as a documentary on Netflix. But the wedding of the southern 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara and director Vignesh Sivan is going to get that recognition.

The actor-director couple got married in Chennai on June 9, and even at the time of the wedding it was rumoured that the celebrations would make it to the Netflix platform as some kind of fun documentary. It was even suggested that the ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon will helm the documentary. The news, however, died down soon after the wedding. And there were even reports that the platform was suing the star couple for putting out pictures from the event on their social media handles. Especially the pics of the couple with biggies like Rajnikanth and Shah Rukh Khan, which Vignesh Sivan had shared, were said to be the bone of contention.

Netflix is looking at unscripted content

But today a full-stop was put to all those speculative news with the platform officially announcing that it would be streaming their story. The official Netflix India Twitter handle (opens in new tab) put out a tweet with a bunch of pics of the couple: "These images of Nayanthara and Vignesh have us seeing stars 🤩✨ BRB, we're doing a little happy dance ourselves because THEY’RE coming to Netflix🕺💃it’s beyond a fairy tale!! (sic)".

The Netflix post suggests that the documentary would not be just on the wedding alone, but also about the duo's courtship and attendant stories.

The news agency IANS, in a report, quoted Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, as saying: "We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling, and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond."

"Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, director Gautham Vasudev Menon and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara's journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh," Tanya added.

Rowdy Pictures, for the record, is the film production house of Vignesh Sivan. It is named after his biggest hit Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015), which starred Nayanthara in the lead --- It is during the shoot of the film that the two fell in love. Or at least that is what is claimed in the mainstream media.

So all those rumours that floated prior to the wedding have actually turned out true.The title of the documentary and when it will be streamed are not known yet. But since it can't be too far off. They will want it streamed before the buzz dies down.

