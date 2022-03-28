iQoo U5x seems like iQoo Z6 with a less powerful processor

Audio player loading…

iQoo has recently rolled out the iQoo U5x smartphone in China. It is a 4G offering by the brand that is powered by a Snapdragon 600 series processor. When it comes to design, the smartphone looks identical to the recently launched devices like iQoo Z6 5G and Vivo T1 5G.

Considering the design of the smartphone, it has a polycarbonate rear panel with the camera island placed at the top left corner for including 2 sensors and a flash. At the front, it seems to carry thin bezels and a thin chick along with a waterdrop notch.

iQoo U5x pricing and availability

As of now, the smartphone has been launched in China in two RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM variant of the device with 128GB internal storage is priced at CNY 849 which converts to Rs 10,200.

On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone with 128GB internal storage can be purchased for CNY 1,049 which roughly converts to Rs 12,600. The smartphone is being shipped in two different colour options including Star Black and Polar Blue.

iQoo U5x specifications and features

The iQoo U5x features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD with 720x1600 pixels resolution. The smartphone comes with a 60Hz standard refresh rate. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.

The smartphone also gets a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the memory. It operates on the Origin OS based on the Android 11 operating system.

The iQoo U5x sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone carries an 8MP shooter for the sake of selfies and video calls.

For security purposes, the device gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock. It draws power from a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging support.

