When live blogs go horribly, horribly wrong: Jurgen-a regret it in the morning

Liveblogs have become a mainstay of internet life - but if you fail to plan then plan to fail as the Daily Telegraph found out when they covered a press conference as coach Jurgen Klopp of Borussia Dortmund announced he was quitting.

Much to the correspondent's chagrin this press conference, happening in Germany with a German manager and at a German club, was conducted almost entirely in German.

"WHY DON'T WE HAVE A UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE ACROSS THE GLOBE???" and "Why can't I speak German???????" are highlights but the whole thing is worth a look.

Read the full blog

And at least the writer knew he'd face a tough time. He tweeted soon afterwards: "Not sure I've ever regretted dropping German post-GCSE as much as I do now, while live blogging a Borussia Dortmund press conference."

Thanks to Matt Hill on Gizmodo for this one.