Yahoo aims its shopping cart at Hulu

Yahoo wants to beef up its portfolio with more video services

Yahoo has added its name to the list of suitors looking to purchase Hulu.

Fresh-off the heels of a $1.1bn purchase of Tumblr, Yahoo has reportedly "done an Ebay" by swooping in at the last minute and bidding between $600 million and $800 million for the on-demand TV streaming service.

The bids are thought to vary depending on certain factors, including length of licenses for content and how much control the existing owners - Comcast, Disney and News Corp - will have over their content.

Hulu had previously been put up for sale in 2011 for $2.2bn, but no one was keen to snap up this bargain-basement one-time limited offer. Strange.

Speculate to accumulate

In an attempt to revive the company's dying fortunes, Yahoo has been writing acquisition cheques so fast that even the scorch-marks have scorch-marks on them.

Yahoo's purchases and attempted purchases currently include; Dailymotion, Tumblr, PlayScale and YouTube.

Via Allthingsd