Google cracks down on Blogger porn

Google emailed Blogger admins today and informed them that all blogs hosting links to external adult content websites will be shut down.

Google has reiterated its policy on blogs that benefit financially from adult content and it plans to actively enforce the rules on June 30.

Blogger users can post their own adult content, provided they properly categorise their blog in the settings menu. They can't, however, link to commercial porn sites, nor can they financially benefit from it.

Old news

This isn't a new rule from Google, it's simply enforcing an existing, longstanding, policy.

However, the added bite is that as of June 30, Google will actively seek out blogs that aren't following the rules and shut them down.

There's also some confusion as to what type of blogs Goolge will target. In the email, it clearly states that blogs that financially benefit from adult material will be removed, but it also intimates that blogs simply hosting adult content will also be removed.

Via The Next Web