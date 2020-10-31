Intel introduces Iris Xe MAX Graphics with discrete GPU and Intel Deep link

Chip maker Intel has launched a new graphics tech called Iris Xe MAX graphics. This is based on the same Xe-LP microarchitecture used on Intel Iris Xe graphics in 11th Gen Intel Core mobile processors.

This is Intel’s first Xe-based discrete graphics processing unit (GPU) and features Intel Deep Link technology as part of Intel Adaptix. It also comes with support for PCIe Gen 4.

Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics: Features and details

According to Intel, the Iris Xe graphics and Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics will help enable new experiences, provide developers with access to a more open and common software framework, and simplify driver distribution and validation for customers.

The Deep Link feature aggregates multiple processing engines through a common software framework. This framework helps maximize CPU performance and boost artificial intelligence (AI) creation performance.

The Deep Link technology according to Intel, brings together processing engines under a common software framework, allowing software developers to boost content creation workload performance. Applications can also scale certain workloads across integrated and discrete graphics.

Deep Link-enabled applications use Intel Media SDK, Intel Distribution of Open VINO toolkit and Intel VTune Profiler to access the full power of the platform. Developers will also be able to utilize Deep Link technology using Intel’s cross-architecture one API toolkits.

Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics is available starting today, for Acer Swift 3x, Asus VivoBook Flip TP470 and Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 devices. Intel claims that the Iris Xe MAX graphics can also deliver 1080p gaming at par with Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. Intel has added Game Sharpening and Instant Game Tuning as well which will be available through the Intel Graphics Command Center.

Intel is offering two bundle promotions that offer creator applications and games. The first one for 11th Gen Intel Core Processor-based systems that will go live November 3. The second bundle exclusively for Intel Iris Xe MAX-based systems that will be available through Amazon and other participating retailers.