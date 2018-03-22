Instagram will finally show you more new posts first

Instagram has gotten a ton of flack for showing users posts out of chronological order.

The social media platform's algorithm-based feed means you often miss timely posts, such as a family member's vacation photos or a friend's engagement announcement. It's no fun to be several days late to the congratulations party.

Today, finally, Instagram is addressing this dilemma with two changes.

The first is that Instagram is testing a new button called 'New Posts' that essentially lets you reset your feed to show newer content, if you choose. Press the button, and you'll be whisked back to the top of your feed where you'll find new posts to like and comment on.

If you don't tap the button, you'll keep scrolling right on through without Instagram automatically refreshing.

Secondly, the Facebook-owned company plans to show more recent posts in your feed. In Insta's words, this change is "to ensure that newer posts are more likely to appear first in feed."

Your feed should feel 'more fresh,' so hopefully this means you'll see more stuff that's been posted within the last 24 hours versus several days ago.

Instagram has more changes for its feed in store, which it said will improve the experience. These announcements are small steps in the right direction for the social platform, and hopefully truly do mean a more enjoyable experience for users.

Oh, and sorry if we missed your most recent vacation photos. We probably would have liked them had we seen them.