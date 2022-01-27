Infosys emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

Audio player loading…

Six Indian IT services brands feature among the top-10 fastest growing ones over the course of 2020-2022.

However, the 'IT Services 25 2022' list is topped by Ireland-headquartered Accenture, and is followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys, which has seen the fastest increase in brand value from among all brands in the ranking this year.

There are four more Indian brands now firmly established among the global elite: Wipro (7th), HCL (8th), Tech Mahindra (15th), and LTI (22nd).

The growth rate of all the six Indian companies outpaced their US rivals, who hitherto had a great run.

The Indian IT services brands saw an average growth of 51% from 2020 to 2022 compared to -7% for brands from United States.

These numbers have been compiled by the brand valuation consultancy firm Brand Finance. It puts 5,000 of the biggest brands to the test, and publishes nearly 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries. The world’s top 25 most valuable and strongest IT services brands are included in the annual Brand Finance IT Services 25 2022.

Indian IT services brands and their numbers

Accenture, which retained title of world’s most valuable and strongest IT services brand, had a record brand value of US$36.2 billion, and got the top Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 87.7 out of 100.

TCS, valued at US$16.8 billion, reached the second position for the first time, propelled by business performance and successful partnerships.

Infosys, at number 3, emerged as the fastest-growing IT services brand globally following 52% brand value growth since last year and 80% since 2020 to US$12.8 billion.

The Bangalore-based Wipro has a brand value of $6.3 billion with an increase of 48% since the previous year. HCL saw 10% growth in brand value over the past year to $6.1 billion. Tech Mahindra witnessed a brand value growth of 45% over the last two years to a brand value of $3.0 billion and an impressive growth of +1.9 points to 76.0 in the Brand Strength Index, rising to be the 7th strongest brand.

From 2020, LTI’s brand value has increased by an impressive 83% to $1.1 billion. The Indian multinational also grew modestly with positive improvements in their Brand Strength Index (BSI) which shows a promising long-term growth in 2022 with an increase of +9.5 points to 69.9 since the pandemic hit.

