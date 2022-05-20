Indian PC market sees sale of 4 million units - For the third consecutive quarter

Audio player loading…

The PC market in India has seen steady growth for the third time in a row crossing 4 million units in a quarter. According to the latest study by International Data Corporation (IDC), the traditional PC market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations delivered another strong quarter (Jan-Mar 2022) shipping over 4.3 million units, and saw a YoY growth of 37.7% a majority of which is from the sale of laptops. The portable computers account for almost 3 million units followed by 1 million units of desktop computers.

The study found that the growth has been due to two main factors. The first was the demand fueled by government offices for their routine operations post the COVID lockdowns and curfews. The second factor was the consumer segment who were beginning their Work From Home journey and students learning remotely. Many offline retail stores have also contributed recording a 41.4% YoY growth.

Giving us a glimpse of the overall market share, HP is leading with a total of 33.8% share followed by Dell and Lenovo with 19,4% and 17.6% respectively. The top 5 list is completed by Acer with 9.8% and Asus with 6.2% market share.

(Image credit: HP)

When comparing the YoY growth of the top brands in the list, Acer has seen the largest growth of 75%. The company has also seen a growth of 56.3% in the sale of notebooks for businesses. Asus also has seen a 67.4% growth in the commercial notebook market.

While PCs grew, smartphones declined

While there has been an increase in the number of laptops and desktops in households and businesses, the same is not the case for smartphones in the country. India recorded a decline in smartphone sales in Q1 2022. However, Realme was the only brand that was able to record 40% YoY growth in sales.

Today's best 15s-fq2629TU, HP 15s-fq1003na and Acer Aspire Vero deals Reduced Price ₹55,266 ₹41,990 View Reduced Price ₹79,999 ₹57,390 View Reduced Price ₹2,08,606 ₹97,814 View Show More Deals

5G smartphones accounted for almost 28% of the Q1 2022 shipments and recorded a 314% YoY growth a majority of which were contributed by Samsung’s smartphones.