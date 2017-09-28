Indian Mobile Congress gets a headstart on the very first day

Indian Mobile Congress, country’s first Mobile, Internet and Technology expo kicked off on September 27 at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The event started off from 27 September to 29 September and will be attended by over 500 startups and over 2,000 delegates from India and other countries.

The Indian Mobile Congress will feature over 300 attendees from different sectors. The three day event will have 21 sessions with themes like Digital India, Internet Governance, Women in Tech among others. After the sessions, two startups will pitch their idea.

The event was attended by many big names like Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mr. Manoj Sinha, Mr. Mukesh Ambani, Mr. Kumar Manglam Birla, Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal among others. IMC is expected to attract over 1,50,000 people over the three days.

The three-day event includes a conclave, an exhibition and an awards ceremony. Some of the prominent exhibitors of the Indian Mobile Congress are ISRO, Nokia, Google, Airtel, BSNL, Qualcomm, Mediatek, IBM and Idea among others.

The first day included the launch of Mediatek’s P23 in India, announcement of pre-5G trials by ZTE in collaboration with Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio, launch of LG K7i smartphone with Mosquito away feature and statements from various dignitaries.

The second day will include presentations and discussion on India as the destination for manufacturing technology, blockchain and cryptocurrency and digital identity. The third day will include presentations on Cyber security, Internet of things and 5G future in India among other things.

The event will also include participation of embassies of eight countries- US, UK, France, Israel, Sweden, Finland and Philippines.

Speaking on the occasion Rajan S Mathews, Director General, COAI said, “The India Mobile Congress will be the marquee event of the country. We are sure that the deliberations will inform global policy and over the years, all stakeholders will look forward to this event for launches and releases of new technologies. Officials and senior decision makers from both the Government as well as the industry are present and tech companies will be displaying the best that this ecosystem has to offer.”