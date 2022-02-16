India prepares 3D maps of 100 cities & digital maps of 6 lakh villages - Here's how

Audio player loading…

Under the government’s SVAMITVA scheme, geospatial technology along with drones will survey all the over six lakh Indian villages. At the same time, pan-India 3D Maps will be prepared for 100 Indian cities. This was revealed by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh.

He added that the trinity of geospatial systems, drone policy and unlocked space sector will be the hallmark of India’s future economic progress. The size of the Indian geospatial market in 2020 is estimated to be Rs 23,345 crore and is likely to grow to Rs 36,300 crore in 2025.

The SVAMITVA scheme was launched in April 2020 to establish 'clear ownership' of property in rural areas by mapping of land parcels using drone technology and providing a ‘record of rights’ to eligible households by issuing legal ownership cards to them.

So far drone surveys have covered close to 1,00,000 villages and maps of 77,527 villages have been handed over to states.

3D maps project handled by pvt tech firm

The pan-India 3D maps program for 100 Indian cities is being carried out by private technology firm Genesys International. The company's mapping platform 'Digital Twin' was launched last year by Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant. The company has invested Rs 200 crore so far in developing the 3D mapping technology.

The 3-D maps will depict reality on an as-is basis and will unlock the potential of augmented reality and new areas of growth. These highly accurate 3D data – a step towards the Metaverse – will be an essential part of the digital India economy system.

Genesys claims to have a constellation of advanced sensors in India, consisting of aerial mobile and terrestrial systems capable of imaging at very high speeds and resolution.

Accurate 3D data can help in a host of applications, and will come in handy for smart cars, e-commerce, logistics, gaming, utilities planning for next-generation networks in telecom, renewable energy and in disaster management and emergency response.

These maps, to be ready in the next financial year, will be available on a freemium model which will be partly free and partly paid.

