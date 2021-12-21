India gets 20 YouTube channels and 2 websites blocked - This is why

Audio player loading…

Combating fake news, especially on social media and messaging platforms, has become tough as they seem to be mushrooming. According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released this September, incidents of circulation of 'false/fake news' and rumours, a crime under the Indian Penal Code, saw nearly a three-fold rise in 2020 over 2019. A country like India, which is ringed in by antagonistic neighbours, is particularly vulnerable to such spreading of fake news. The government has to proactively come down on them, as they have now.

In an operation that involved intelligence agencies and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India ordered the blocking of 20 channels on YouTube and 2 websites that were "spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news on the internet."

The government used its emergency powers under the Rule 16 of the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The government got the Department of Telecom to direct the internet service providers to block the offending sites and channels.

The videos had 55 crore views

In a press release, the government said "the channels and websites belong to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan and spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects related to India."

The channels were used to post divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian Army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc.

The government also gave what it claimed to be the modus operandi of the anti-India disinformation campaign from Pakistan. It involved 'the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG)' which operates from across the border, and has a network of YouTube channels. A few other standalone YouTube channels not related to NPG were also involved in spreading fake news, India said.

These YouTube channels had posted content on sensitive issues in India like farmers’ protest, protests related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, etc. They reportedly incited the already inflamed sentiments with dubious news content. It was also feared that these YouTube channels would be used to post content to undermine the democratic process of the upcoming elections in five states.

"The channels had a combined subscriber base of over 35 lakh, and their videos had over 55 crore views. Some of the YouTube channels of the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG) were being operated by anchors of Pakistani news channels."

The names that some of these channels include The Punch Line, InternationalWeb News, Khalsa TV, The Naked Truth, News24, 48 News, Naya Pakistan Global, and Punjab Viral, among others.

