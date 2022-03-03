HTC’s comeback phone to be a ‘metaverse’ flagship phone

Audio player loading…

Even though HTC exited the smartphone business in 2018, it still had some desire to make phones – probably the reason why it keeps launching mid-range phones at regular intervals. The last phone launched by the company in 2021 was named HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G. However, HTC isn’t done yet.

HTC’s Asia-Pacific general manager Charles Huang has told the media that the company will launch a flagship metaverse phone next month. Reports reveal that this phone is expected to be a premium device and the use of the term metaverse means that the phone could come with features or apps built-in for a better AR/VR experience.

At the ongoing MWC, the company has announced Viveverse, its own version of the metaverse. The Taiwanese company is one of the top players in the virtual reality space thanks to its Vive VR headsets. Hence, there is no prize for guessing that Viveverse will use HTC’s Vive VR headsets.

The phone that the company plans to introduce will sit somewhere in between and help users experience the metaverse somehow or might just be just aimed at HTC Vive headset users who want to use augmented reality and virtual reality applications on their phone.

Can’t pin hopes on HTC

While HTC had sold its smartphone business in 2018, however, apart from some mid-range devices the company has continued its experiments with smartphones. The blockchain phone HTC Exodus 1 is an example of those experiments.

Similarly, the metaverse phone from HTC could be just another experiment and the company might want to encash the brand loyalty of the HTC Vive VR users.

Since we are not sure about the specifications and features of this upcoming phone from HTC, it would be difficult for us to pin our hopes. Moreover, the phones that HTC has been introducing off-late are available in limited markets, hence, hoping that the company may go big with this phone is probably expecting too much.

That said, we will keep you updated with whatever information we get about this unique device.

Upcoming phone launches in India : Specs, launch date, and price

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!