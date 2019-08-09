HP launches Chromebook x360 in India starting at Rs 44,990

HP's latest Chromebook x360 has made its way to India in a convertible form factor. Being a Chromebook, it is powered by Google's Chrome OS and gives users, access to over a million Android apps. Just like an Android smartphone.

With a 91% user base in India, Android is very popular in India. The Chromebook x360 is an extension as it exists in Google's ecosystem of products which is why PC users who constantly rely on Google's suite of apps should feel right at home. That's not to mean that users won't be able to use Microsoft Office suite on the Chromebook.

HP Chromebook x360 features and pricing

HP Chromebook x360 takes certain cues from the company's Pavilion lineup. It feels a bit premium in hand due to the anodized aluminum finish of the chassis and ceramic-like white matte finish on the lid. The notebook weighs in at 1.68kg and measures 16mm at its thickest point.

The Chromebook x360 is powered by 8th Generation Intel Core i3 or Core i5 processor with Intel UHD 650 graphics onboard. It runs on Chrome OS with 8GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage option. While the RAM is non-upgradable, users will have the choice to get upto 256GB of storage in addition to using an SD card for extended storage.

Additionally, the laptop comes with 100GB complimentary Google Cloud storage that's valid for a year. It can be controlled via voice commands as it comes pre-loaded with Google Assistant.

It features a 14-inch Full HD display which supports touch input. The top and bottom bezels on the Chromebook x360 are prominent while the side bezels are pretty narrow.

The Chromebook x360 has a full size backlit keyboard with a diamond-cut trim on the touchpad. As with most HP products, the speakers on this notebook have been tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

As for the I/O options, the Chromebook x360 comes with two USB 3.1 Type-C port, single USB 3.1 port, a headphone/microphone jack and an SD card slot.

The notebook is fitted with a 3-cell battery which HP claims can last for upto 11 hours on a single charge.

HP Chromebook x360 starts at Rs 44,990 for the model with Core i3, 8GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. It will be available starting August 10 at HP World stores, HP Online store along with Amazon India and Flipkart.