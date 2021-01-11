HP has unveiled its fanciest business laptop yet

HP has had a strong start to CES 2021 by revealing its most striking business laptop to date. The HP Elite Folio uses the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor and promises impressive battery performance, claiming a runtime of 24-and-a-half hours.

Form-wise, the Folio Elite takes the same approach as a number of other HP business laptops, allowing users to pull the screen forward to make it easier to display visual content or use the touch-screen. Alternatively, the screen can be placed flat against the keyboard to make it easier to employ as a tablet.

In terms of security, the Folio Elite comes equipped with a mechanical shutter to cover the webcam, while HP’s Sure View integrated privacy tech prevents individuals sat nearby from snooping on your screen.

An elite look

The Folio Elite is not the only new PC that HP is introducing at CES 2021. Other releases include the HP Dragonfly G2, HP Dragonfly Max, HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero, and a host of other devices. The company states that with more people working remotely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, having the right business laptop is only going to become more important.

“While the PC is more essential than ever, what’s most important of all is people. Our innovation engine continues to be grounded in deep customer insights that help keep people connected, engaged, and contributing in this new world,” said Alex Cho, president of Personal Systems at HP.

“We are looking beyond the device people use to what will improve their experience – from software that provides lighting control for video calls, peripherals that enable a more customized experience, to how services can make it easier to monitor and manage devices for a multitude of devices.”

Of course, snazzy features are not all that matters when it comes to business laptops and the look of a device is also important. The Folio Elite has a leather finish and a magnesium unibody design that should please executives who need their laptop to look the part as well.

