How to watch Billions: stream the hit show online anywhere for free

If you want your TV characters to be at least slightly likeable, Billions might not be the show for you. But if you love a good anti-hero, you're in for a treat. With season 5 just around the corner, here's how to watch Billions online and stream every episode of the hit drama from anywhere - including for free.

Billions cheat sheet Billions first aired back in 2016 and has delivered four seasons to date, with a fifth run scheduled to start on Sunday, May 3. The season 5 premiere will air on Showtime at 9pm ET/PT in the US, which can be easily streamed via Hulu as an add-on channel.

Loosely based on the battles between former US Attorney Preet Bharara and hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, Billions stars the ever-magnetic Damien Lewis as Bobby 'Axe' Axlerod, the talented but ruthless head honcho of Axe Capital.

His nemesis is Chuck Rhoades, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Without spoiling anything, the show follows the cat-and-mouse game between the two as Rhoades tries to prove Axe's success on the markets isn't just down to skill and good fortune.

An impressive supporting includes Maggie Siff (Mad Men, Sons Of Anarchy), Malin Akerman (Watchmen) and Toby Leonard Moore (Daredevil, John Wick), so it's no surprise the show has been nominated for numerous awards and is popular with both critics and viewers alike. But perhaps most importantly, the depth of the back catalogue (48 episodes prior to season 5) makes it ideal lockdown binge material.

Read on and we'll explain all the ways you can watch Billions online and stream seasons 1-4 as we get ready for May's big season 5 premiere.

How to watch Billions from outside your country

If you find yourself stuck abroad during these difficult times, you're likely to find that geo-blocking prohibits you from accessing the streaming services you would normally use to watch shows like Billions at home.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading the best VPN will allow you to watch Billions online no matter where you are. This neat bit of kit changes your IP address so that you can stream all your favorite shows live or on demand, just like you would from the comfort of your sofa.

The number of VPNs to choose from is dizzying, so let's cut to the chase: after hours of testing, we recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Billions from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Billions in the US for FREE

Billions is one of the many quality shows produced by premium cable network Showtime - but you don't need to have cable to enjoy it. A few options are worth considering depending on if you already subscribe to an OTT provider. Aguably the best deal is through Amazon, where Prime subscribers can take advantage of a FREE 30-day Showtime on Amazon trial ($12.99 a month thereafter), which nets you all four seasons of Billions for online streaming. Non-Prime subscribers have options, too, as you can take out a free 1-month Prime trial first, then add Showtime and voila - if you're really committed to binge-watching Billions, you might be able to catch-up on or re-watch the entire show without paying a penny! Also allowing you to watch Billions for free is Hulu. The great value streaming service starts at just $5.99 a month, boasts a FREE 30-day trial period, and offers Showtime as a $10.99 a month add-on - complete with its own free trial! It's also got all four seasons of Billions available for on-demand streaming and will add new season 5 episodes once they're released. The same is true of Sling TV, where Showtime is available as an add-on for $10 a month, but without the option of a free trial. Also, don't forget that as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to access the services you pay for at home and watch Billions like you normally would.

How to watch Billions for free online in the UK

Billions has traditionally aired on Sky Atlantic shortly after first being released in the US, and that's good news for folks in the UK as it means it's possible to watch all four past seasons of the show for free. That's because Sky's streaming-only sibling Now TV offers a free 7-day trial on its excellent value Entertainment Pass, which costs only £8.99 a month thereafter and offers over 300 box sets in total including Billions. When you consider that buying an individual season of the show costs around £20, this is a great deal even without the free trial if you're planning to binge on the show ahead of season 5. Anyone with a Sky subscription will find Billions available to stream via the Sky Go app, while any UK residents outside of the country for whatever reason can always grab a VPN to watch whatever streaming they subscribe to from abroad.

How to watch Billions for free online in Australia

Billions is a Stan exclusive in Australia but that's no bad thing. The streaming service can be had from just AU$10 a month and as well as boasting the Billions back catalogue, it's also hosts everything from RuPaul's Drag Race and Friends to Breaking Bad, The Loudest Voice and The Handmaid's Tale. Better still, Stan offers a FREE 30-day trial so you can check it out for yourself - and you can cancel at any time, unlike with most pay TV packages. If this is how you would normally watch Billions online in Australia but are out of the country for whatever reason, remember that you can use a VPN to point yourself back Down Under stream all your favorite shows just like you normally would.

Watch Billions online in Canada

It's also a one-stop-shop in Canada, where Crave is the only streaming service to offer Billions for online viewing. Fortunately, it's got one of the most impressive VOD catalogues around, also boasting the likes of Homeland, Westworld and Run in addition to all four seasons of Billions. Here's how to sign-up for Crave and explore the various options, while subscribers who might be out of the country should remember that using the service like they would at home is as simple as getting a VPN.

