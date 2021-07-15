How to watch American Horror Stories online: stream the new spin-off series from anywhere

Your summer of horror starts here in a certifiably creepy spin-off of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is an episodic anthology of self-contained horrifying flicks, with the first series set to make ties to Murder House. Exclusively launching in the US on FX via Hulu, keep reading to find out how to watch American Horror Stories wherever you are around the world.

How to watch American Horror Stories online Premiere date: Thursday, July 15 New Episodes: every Thursday up until August 19 Stream options: Hulu (US), Binge (AUS) Watching anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

Taking what American Horror Story does best, we have traversed from Murder House to alien asylum, with its most recent season bringing to life George Orwell's 1984. Now Ryan Murphy is delivering bite-sized tales with ample scare-factor.

Bringing back a familiar ensemble of victims, including Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, and Naomi Grossman, American Horror Stories will also introduce fresh meat, Kevin McHale, Dyllón Burnside, Aaron Tveit, and more.

Making our long-awaited return to the Murder House, it appears the Rubber Man will be making his deadly return alongside Rubber Woman, with a further six instalments of American Horror Stories prepared to get well and truly under our skin.

Find out more about how to watch American Horror Stories where you are... if you dare...

How to watch American Horror Stories from outside your country

For those of you abroad trying to stream the American Horror Story spin-off, American Horror Stories, you’ll be unable to watch this latest series due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream it online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch American Horror Stories from abroad

ExpressVPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to Hulu, Binge, or your chosen streaming platform and start watching American Horror Stories as if you were back at home

How to watch American Horror Stories for FREE in the US

In the US, you can watch American Horror Stories exclusively on Hulu, who will be bringing you more horror than you can handle, with the first two episodes of American Horror Stories ready to stream from Thursday, July 15. Subsequent instalments will drop at the same time each week. All that's required is to sign-up for a basic Hulu subscription. It’s only $5.99 a month to access thousands of movies and TV shows, making it cheaper than both Netflix and Disney Plus. And, if you’re a student, it’s $1.99 a month for the exact same content. But wait! New subscribers are entitled to a Hulu free trial. In that time you could watch most of American Horror Stories, and enjoy cracking movies like If Beale Street Could Talk, Palm Springs, and Parasite, in addition to all nine seasons of parent show American Horror Story and documentaries like Framing Britney Spears, a Hulu exclusive. If you want more of a complete cable replacement, there's also the option of Hulu + Live TV at $64.99 a month. Its lineup of 75+ channels including ABC, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, A&E and FX comes in addition to Hulu's extensive on-demand library - also offering a week-long trial so you can see if it works for you. Both Hulu and Hulu + Live TV support a wide range of devices, so there’s plenty of ways to watch your favorite shows: Apple and Android devices, Roku and Apple TV, PlayStation 4 and Xbox consoles, Apple TV, Nintendo Switch and more. You can also personalize your plan with Premium Channels like HBO Max and Showtime, pick Unlimited Screens, or choose Hulu (no ads) for uninterrupted streaming. And if you love a bargain then it gets even better with the combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for the low price of $13.99 – that’s three streaming services for the price of Netflix’s Standard plan. That’s enough entertainment to keep the entire household happy – live sports, cartoons, exclusive Disney Plus originals, and a plethora of movies and TV shows. We think the Disney Plus Bundle is terrific value!

How to watch American Horror Stories online in Canada

As of yet there’s no VOD platform or broadcaster confirmed for American Horror Stories in Canada. But, with all nine seasons of parent show American Horror Story currently on FX Now in Canada, we’d anticipate it turning up on there sooner rather than later. It’s a free to stream service, but you do need a cable provider so you can enter your username and password credentials. If you want to use the service from abroad, you will need to download a VPN to connect like you would at home and bypass any geo-blocking you may otherwise encounter.

Can I watch American Horror Stories online in the UK?

It's unclear where the home of American Horror Stories will be in the UK, with no release date available right now. Fox UK previously aired new seasons of American Horror Story, but that channel has recently been disbanded by parent company Walt Disney Studios. In light of this, and following the move of fellow Fox property The Walking Dead to Disney Plus via the Star portal, we’d hazard a guess that American Horror Stories will follow in its footsteps and arrive on Disney's VOD service shortly. We’ll update this page once we have more information.

How to watch American Horror Stories online in Australia

Aussies are in luck! Cable viewers can catch American Horror Stories on Fox Showcase every Friday from July 16, where the first two hour-long episodes will be broadcast back-to-back from 9pm. If you’ve cut the cord, however, a Foxtel Now subscription is a good live TV alternative. It’s AUS$25 for their Essential Pop & Lifestyle pack, and you get access to over 25 channels including MTV, CNN, Fox8 and Fox Showcase, plus some choice on-demand content like Raised by Wolves and Doom Patrol. Better yet, new subscribers can enjoy a 10-Day Free Trial before exchanging any cash. Looking for something more budget-friendly? Binge, Foxtel’s on-demand platform, will have new episodes available weekly from July 16 too. Its AU$10 a month for its Basic package, but if you splash out a little more you can get HD viewing and up to 4 streams. And there’s a 14-Day Free Trial available for new members too. Going to be outside the country? Access Binge from wherever you are with the use of a VPN to help you unblock geo-restricted content.

