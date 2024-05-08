Microsoft says AI at work is here to stay — now we just need to work out how best to use it
AI at work is here - now we need to utilize it, Microsoft report finds
The role of AI tools in the workplace is only set to become broader as the technology grows in stature - but companies and employees alike need to ensure they are making the most of it while they can, new research has claimed.
The latest Work Trend Index from Microsoft and Linkedin has found that attitudes towards AI remain positive, although many businesses remain unsure how best to use it.
The report, which surveyed around 31,000 people across 30 countries, found AI has already had a major impact on the way many of us work, and now the impetus is on utilizing the technology in the most effective way.
AI in the office
"AI is democratizing expertise across the workforce," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. "Our latest research highlights the opportunity for every organization to apply this technology to drive better decision-making, collaboration—and ultimately business outcomes."
The report found three quarters (75%) of respondents are now using AI at work in some way, claiming that the technology helps not only boost their creativity, but helps save and free up time to focus on crucial tasks.
However, more senior managers and bosses still have some concerns, with just over half (59%) being worried about quantifying the productivity gains of AI, and a similar portion (60%) showing concern their company lacks a vision and plan for an effective implementation of AI.
One area where AI is helping is in job-hunting and boosting skills, with AI skills particularly in demand, although only 39% of users have received some form of AI training from their company - and only a quarter (25%) are set to provide it before the end of the year.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Again, though, managers are showing some concerns, with 55% saying they are finding it hard to find the talent to fill open roles in their business, with cybersecurity, engineering, and creative design particularly struggling.
“AI is redefining work and it’s clear we need new playbooks,” said Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn. “It's the leaders who build for agility instead of stability and invest in skill building internally that will give their organizations a competitive advantage and create more efficient, engaged, and equitable teams."
More from TechRadar Pro
- We've also rounded up the best AI writers around today
- Boost your work with the best productivity tools around
- Microsoft announces new AI hub in London in latest AI push
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.