Microsoft announces new AI hub in London in latest AI push

In its efforts to boost its research and development efforts into artificial intelligence, Microsoft has lifted the wraps off its new AI Hub in London.

The announcement comes in the wake of Redmond revealing its new Microsoft AI business, which it says is aimed at “advanc[ing] [its] consumer AI products and research, including Copilot.”

According to the announcement, the new London hub will focus on advancing language models and the infrastructure they rely on.

Microsoft reveals new AI Hub in London

The new hub in England’s capital will be led by AI scientist and engineer Jordan Hoffmann, who moves from Inflection and DeepMind. Other Microsoft AI team members are set to complete the group, which is set to work from the company’s Paddington office.

The company said that the decision recognizes the “enormous pool of AI talent” that resides within the UK, and that it will hire new AI scientists and engineers as part of its plans to make “significant, long-term investment in the region.”

The decision to base its AI Hub in London also serves as recognition of the UK’s commitment to responsible AI – late last year, the nation held its own AI summit centered around the safe and responsible development of artificial intelligence.

The new AI Hub will join the company’s existing Research Cambridge lab, which covers topics including AI, cloud, and productivity.

Microsoft has been on a spending spree in recent months, investing in various AI and cloud-related technologies and infrastructures as the time-saving tech continues to draw attention.

It recently announced a £2.5 billion investment into the UK workforce and AI infrastructure, together with plans to bring 20,000 advanced GPUs to the country by 2026.

Mustafa Suleyman, EVP and CEO of Microsoft AI, commented: “I’m deeply aware of the extraordinary talent pool and AI ecosystem in the U.K., and I’m excited to make this commitment to the U.K. on behalf of Microsoft AI.”