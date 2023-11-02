28 countries agree to develop AI safely and responsibly at Bletchley Park summit

Nearly 30 countries have agreed to come together to create a safer and more responsible future for artificial intelligence.

The agreement comes as major countries and companies came together at Bletchley Park on November 1 as part of a British-led initiative, spearheaded by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and is being described as a “world-first.”

The Bletchley Declaration on AI safety now has the backing of countries including the UK, the US, China, and countries in the European Union.

World-first AI declaration agreed by UK, US, China, and more

A British government announcement reads: “The Declaration fulfils key summit objectives in establishing shared agreement and responsibility on the risks, opportunities and a forward process for international collaboration on frontier AI safety and research.”

According to the announcement, the participating countries agreed that “substantial risks” could be possible in instances of misuse, noting cybersecurity, biotechnology, and disinformation.

The agreement summarizes the “potential for serious, even catastrophic, harm, either deliberate or unintentional, stemming from the most significant capabilities of these AI models.”

Sunak said: “This is a landmark achievement that sees the world’s greatest AI powers agree on the urgency behind understanding the risks of AI – helping ensure the long-term future of our children and grandchildren.”

The second and final day of the event will see Sunak speak with other notable individuals, including Elon Musk.

Together, the countries promise to engage in a “global dialogue,” sharing key findings and security concerns in order to ensure the safety of citizens across the world.

The Summit's participants have already agreed to meet again in 2024, although it’s not yet clear whether a formal event will take place annually. However, with greater inter-government and inter-enterprise collaboration, it is at least hoped that risks can be mitigated before harm is done.