Honor Magic 3 to have a waterfall display and giant camera module

The Honor Magic 3 will be the brand’s first high-end flagship smartphone since the split from Huawei last year. With the launch only a few weeks away, we just got our first glimpse at the device and there is a lot to get excited about.

The Honor Magic 3 will be unveiled on August 12 and is likely to be available in global markets too — marking the brand’s return in many countries. Moreover, it is also confirmed that the phone will have access to Google Play services as well as Qualcomm’s chipsets , making it far more appropriate for non-China markets. In fact, it will be one of the first phones to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus.

In a recent panel discussion, Honor CEO George Zhao pulled out a couple of Honor Magic 3 devices to talk about their design philosophy. Without showing the backs to the camera, he mentioned that it will be available in two colourways, viz. Blue Hour and Golden Hour. In photography, they are together called the ‘magic hour’, where the sunlight is the softest and most beautiful near sunrise and sunset. We expect them to have gradient blue and orange finishes respectively.

An image of a first-party case for the Honor Magic 3 was also released, which reveals a large circular cutout for the cameras and very little coverage on the sides. The former is likely to be an indication of a multiple-camera array with big sensors or a periscopic lens module, while the latter suggests an extremely curved “waterfall” display.

A case for the Honor Magic 3 series. Notice the camera cutout and lack of protection on the sides. (Image credit: Honor)

In the past, Honor has had two series of flagship smartphones — the mainstream number range such as the Honor 50 series , and the futuristic Magic series which have experimented with new form factors such as sliding bodies and bezel-less screens. The Honor Magic 3 arrives almost 3 years after the Magic 2 which had a manual pop-up selfie camera array. We would expect a similarly bold design this time as well.

Interestingly, all the official communication has used the term “Honor Magic 3 series”, indicating that there will be more than one smartphone in the lineup, with a similar external design but potentially different specifications and cameras.