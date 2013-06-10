Film is better quality than digital, says next Star Wars director

JJ Abrams has insisted that digital should not replace film, with the man signed up to direct the next Star Wars film insisting that celluloid remains the 'best quality' option.

Speaking at the PGA Produced by Conference Abrams made it clear that he favours the old ways, despite an industry-wide move towards digital technology.

"I have not yet shot a movie digitally," he said. "Film is the thing I am most comfortable with. If film were to go away—and digital is challenging it—than the standard for the highest, best quality would go away."

Cutting edge

Given the involvement in Star Wars, a film series that has been at the cutting edge of technology throughout its history, Abrams comments are particularly interesting.

George Lucas was key pioneer for visual effects in the opening trilogy, and has been an advocate for a move to a digital world. Episodes two and three of the prequels were shot digitally rather than on film.

Abrams' current film Star Trek: Into Darkness has already illustrated the director's love of effects and Star Wars fans will be keen to see what he can do with Lucas' franchise when he take the reins.

But it remains to be seen if he chooses to go down a film route rather than Lucas' favoured digital dream.

Via Hollywood Reporter