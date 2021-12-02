HMD Global confirms Nokia 9 PureView Android 11 upgrade isn’t happening

Nokia 9 Pureview that was supposed to receive an Android 11 update somewhere in Q3, has now been retracted from the release schedule. Thankfully, the company came forward to clear the air and revealed why it had to take this decision.

The company says that it couldn’t offer an Android 11 upgrade for the Nokia 9 PureView due to “incompatibilities between the camera and the software which would have led to a compromised experience that does not meet its high standards.”

Well, it is always a good sign when the makers explain why they had to renege on their promises. This not only clears the confusion among the eagerly awaiting users but also helps them in heaving a sigh of relief.

But it's a long long time...

Just so you know, Nokia 9 Pureview debuted with Android 9.0 back in 2019 and got upgraded to Android 10 in the same year. For it to pick up the next major software upgrade was deemed obvious because mostly the devices with the Android One program get at least two years of software updates. But, the Nokia 9 PureView failed to get one even a year after the release of the Android 11 OS.

As it is turning out, the device had to see this fate otherwise the complications would have botched up with the experience, as per the company.

It is believed that the Finnish mobile phone company was unable to deliver the Android 11 upgrade because things were going out of sync with Light, the company that co-developed Nokia 9 PureView’s quintuple cameras but has now quit the industry.

HMD Global, however, said that the device will continue to receive security updates. It is worth mentioning here that the Nokia 9 PureView received its November security patch just a week ago.

A kind of consolation?

Simultaneously, HMD Global has announced a 50% discount on Nokia XR20. as an "exclusive offer for Nokia 9 PureView users". The official webpage for the device reads, "to bring the Android 11 experience to Nokia 9 PureView users, we’re offering an exclusive discount on one of our latest Nokia X-series devices"

This is likely for those who would like to make the jump for the sake of experiencing Android 11. The device is hardly a substitute for the premium Nokia 9 PureView but the company has discounted it anyway to lure the affected users for its self-benefit.

The company could have just allowed the users to trade in their now-unsupported device with the XR20, but it is trying to make some profit here.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram