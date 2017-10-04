Here’s why having an Amazon Prime subscription is a good idea

As most of you know, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live from today onwards. There are tons of deals and offers on wide range of product categories for all the customers, but being an Amazon Prime member has its own perks, which turns out to be really effective in sales like these.

Amazon Prime is a subscription based membership from Amazon that offers numerous benefits to its users. Currently, the service is being offered in eight countries and the benefits include free one-day delivery, access to Prime Videos and Prime Music among other benefits.

Amazon Prime was launched in India in July 2016. The company had launched the service with a annual fee of Rs. 999, however, as an introductory offer, the subscription is being offered at Rs. 499. If you are looking to buy Prime Subscription, you need to hurry as Amazon is going to increase the annual fee to Rs. 999 within a few days.

In India, Amazon Prime users enjoy free one-day delivery and two-day delivery on eligible items, access to Prime Videos and early access to deals during various sales and 30-minute early access to Lightning deals. Amazon is also expected to launch Amazon Music in India very soon. Let’s take a look at some of the benefits of Amazon Prime subscription.

Benefits of Amazon Prime

Unlimited free one-day, two-day and standard delivery on over 11 Million items in 100+ Indian cities.

Save Rs. 100 on One-day delivery, Rs. 80 on two-day delivery and Rs. 50 on standard delivery.

No minimum order value for free delivery on Amazon Prime products.

Enjoy unlimited access to Amazon Prime Videos on your smartphone, tablet, computer and smart TVs.

Get early access to deals during sales and a 30-minute early access to top deals everyday.

Browse upcoming deals and get notifications by clicking on ‘Watch this deal’

Get a discount of 15% on diaper subscriptions and members with a Baby Wish List get a one-time discount of 15%.

Prime users also get discounted delivery on Amazon Pantry orders and access to Special Prime promotions on Wednesdays.

Current Offers

Here are some of the offers that are currently available for Amazon Prime users:

20% cashback up to Rs. 300 on loading Amazon Pay balance (New users only)

Rs. 300 cashback on selected mobiles and laptops (New users only)

Watch 5 movies or TV episodes on Prime Video in October and stand a chance to win a Fire TV Stick.

Apart from this, there are certain offers that will be available to Prime users during the Great Indian Festival sale. They are,

Buy BPL 55-inches full HDa LED TV and get free BPL 32-inches HD Ready LED TV

Rs. 499 cashback on aFire TV Stick

Rs.300 off on Kindle Paperwhite

30% off on Fitbit Charge 2 Activity Tracker

59% off on Sennaheiser HD 598 SR

50% off on Prestige PIC 15.0+ 1900-Watt Induction Cooktop

Click here to become an Amazon Prime member.