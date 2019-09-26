Here's what to expect from the OnePlus event today

OnePlus has scheduled a special event in India today to announce its next generation of products, including the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV. Here's what we expect the event to be all about based on leaks and teasers, especially those from the company's executives.

Scheduled for September 26, this is the first time OnePlus is having the global debut of its products in India, highlighting the importance of this market. The event is scheduled to start at 7 pm and you can follow the live stream here.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus has historically brought the 'T' variant of its flagships in the second half of the year, and the same is expected this year as well with the OnePlus 7T. 2019 was the first time the company launched two flagships at different price points, with the 7 and the ultra-premium 7 Pro. Current plans only talk about the 7T launching in India, and we may see the 7T Pro later in the year.

The OnePlus 7T is essentially an upgrade to the OnePlus 7 but borrows iconic elements from the 7 Pro. Physically, the front is expected to be similar in design but will now sport a 90Hz display that we loved on the OnePlus 7 Pro. So this will be a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, HDR10 capabilities, a small waterdrop notch for the front camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The other major change will be the rear cameras. The OnePlus 7T is said to come with a triple camera setup in a new circular housing. Details are scarce but it is expected to be similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro with a high-resolution primary camera, a telephoto and an ultra-wide lens for a versatile focal range. Software-side improvements are also expected.

Other internal specifications of the OnePlus 7T will include the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset with 8GB of RAM, at least 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage and a battery slightly bigger than the last generation's 3,700 mAh capacity. OnePlus has also confirmed that the phone will run Android 10 out-of-the-box, making it one of the first phones to do so.

There's no word on the pricing yet, but considering that the OnePlus 7T will be positioned between the 7 Pro and the 7, the pricing is also expected to be somewhere in the middle, around the Rs 40,000 mark.

OnePlus TV

Last year, the company announced its intentions of going beyond the smartphone space to potentially disrupt another sector of consumer tech, which ended up being the OnePlus TV. This will be its first non-smartphone product.

Thanks to the ample teasers, we have a fair idea about what to expect from the TV, especially on the hardware front. In India, the OnePlus TV will come with a 55-inch QLED panel with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

On the audio front, the OnePlus TV will sport 8 speakers with a max output of 50W. The audio will be tuned by Dolby Atmos for a surround sound experience.

OnePlus is banking on the software experience of the TV to differentiate it from the crowd by making a smarter TV. It's confirmed to support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, along with Chromecast built-in. It will be connected to your phone via an app for many more features that are yet to be revealed.