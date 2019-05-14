Here's how you can buy the OnePlus 7 Pro in India on May 15

The much awaited OnePlus 7 series was announced just a while back at an event in Bengaluru, India. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the top-end variant out of the lot and comes with a notch-free QHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, triple camera setup and top-of-the-line performance courtesy of Snapdragon 855. Interested buyers will definitely need to pay a premium for the tech it packs in which is something that takes the Pro variant of the phone out of the affordable category.

OnePlus 7 Pro starts at Rs 48,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage while the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs Rs 52,999. The phone tops at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for which a buyer will need to shell out Rs 57,999.

With the first flash sale scheduled for May 17 (May 16, if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber), it can be a hit or a miss situation as far as flash sales are considered. But what if we tell you that there's a chance for you to own the new OnePlus 7 Pro before everyone else?

How to buy OnePlus 7 Pro in India on May 15

As part of its launch cycle, OnePlus will be hosting exclusive Pop-ups on May 15 in seven cities of India. The OnePlus 7 pop-ups will be held in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmadabad. People flocking to these pop-up events will have the chance to buy a OnePlus 7 Pro on the spot.

However, there is a caveat. At the OnePlus pop-ups, only the Mirror Black colour option will be available to purchase. This means, interested buyers can get the OnePlus 7 Pro with 6GB and 8GB of RAM but the top-end variant will not be available at the spots.

So, if you want to buy the new OnePlus 7 Pro and live around the locations mentioned above, then you can get it from the OnePlus pop-ups before the phone goes on sale for everyone else.

OnePlus 7 Pro will be available to purchase from Amazon India, OnePlus India Store and OnePlus Experience stores offline from May 17.